Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Flywire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

FLYW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,904. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -170.09, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flywire by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.