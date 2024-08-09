Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.