Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
VWO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,483,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,074. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
