Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

