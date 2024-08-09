Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,641. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

