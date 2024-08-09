Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$6.03. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 697,078 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5029656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

