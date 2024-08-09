Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

Shares of FRES remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.