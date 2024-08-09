Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

