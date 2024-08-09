Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ULCC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,935. The company has a market cap of $696.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

