FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.90.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 414,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.