Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) were up 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 35,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 533,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market cap of $503.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares in the company, valued at $526,379.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $153,881.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,379.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,393,730 in the last ninety days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,996,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 81.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

