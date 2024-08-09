FY2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,522,000 after purchasing an additional 615,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,522,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

