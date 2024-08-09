FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increased by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $15.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $292.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

