FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $123,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.