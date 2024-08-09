FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.0 %

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,692. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $81,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.