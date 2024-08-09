FY2025 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KBL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.17.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.