FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issued By Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2028 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 92,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,022. The company has a market cap of $673.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,287,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 792,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 292,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

