GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 0.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.83. 1,031,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,123,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 272.88 and a beta of -0.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

