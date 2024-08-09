GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,370. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 1,234,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 26.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 39,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.