GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$38.50 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

GDI stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.75. 10,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.04.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

