GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,232 shares of company stock worth $7,591,282 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $82.08. 301,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

