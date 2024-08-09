Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 6.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.01. 177,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 548,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares in the company, valued at $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

