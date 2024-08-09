Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. 43,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,260. The company has a market capitalization of $934.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $85.03.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

