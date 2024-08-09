Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $37.42. 1,548,555 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

