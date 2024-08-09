GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $71.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,755. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.