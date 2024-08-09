GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.4 %

GFS traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 1,060,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.