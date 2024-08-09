GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.4 %
GFS traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 1,060,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $62.61.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.