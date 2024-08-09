Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE GSAT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 4,021,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

