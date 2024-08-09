Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $93.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.22. 1,164,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

