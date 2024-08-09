Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
GFI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
