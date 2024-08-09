GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 3,233,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,224. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 27.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in GoodRx by 24.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

