GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,823. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GoodRx by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

