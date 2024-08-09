GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.38. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 215,023 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $18,183,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in GoodRx by 24.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

