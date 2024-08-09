Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 4382435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

