GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $1.50

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
GoPro Stock Performance
GPRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,482. The firm has a market cap of $179.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. GoPro has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
