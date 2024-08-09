GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. GoPro also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

GoPro Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 492,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. GoPro has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

