Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.840-2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.5 million-$291.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.70. 30,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,965. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

