Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Benchmark

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Benchmark from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTN

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,542. The firm has a market cap of $432.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.