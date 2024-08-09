Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.33 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Gray Television updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GTN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 2,124,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

