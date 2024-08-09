Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

GPRE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $860.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Green Plains by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Plains by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

