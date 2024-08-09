Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 580,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Griffon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Griffon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Griffon by 24,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

