Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

GRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 85.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

