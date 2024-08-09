Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 259.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRPN stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.56.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

