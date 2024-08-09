Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as low as $5.20. Grupo México shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 10,252 shares.
Grupo México Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
About Grupo México
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
