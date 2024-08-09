GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

GSI Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 42.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 453,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 82.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

