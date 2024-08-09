Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,212. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 108,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $270,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

