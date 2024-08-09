Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guild will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guild

In related news, COO David Manuel Neylan bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,143.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer acquired 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Manuel Neylan acquired 1,984 shares of Guild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,982.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 396,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,143.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

