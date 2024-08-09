Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $13.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

