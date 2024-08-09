Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE HAE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 848,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,706,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,930,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.