Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 447 at Berenberg Bank

Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.24) to GBX 447 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.98) to GBX 383 ($4.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Trading Down 0.1 %

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 373.60 ($4.77) on Monday. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.24 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,113.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.