Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Up 12.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 127,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 71,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

